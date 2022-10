An enormous pumpkin grown in Minnesota has claimed the U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at 2,560 pounds at the 49th annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. Travis Gienger, an ag teacher in Anoka, raised the menacingly large vegetable himself.

Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Minnesota, set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising one weighing 2,560 pounds. https://t.co/T8vuqaCD2N pic.twitter.com/AbUj3cYwol — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2022

The largest pumpkin in the world, however, remains a 2,702 pound one grown last year in Italy by Stefano Cutrupi.