Cheered by parents whose kids didn't die, Uvalde's school superintendent retires

Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, is retiring. This creature of singular inaction left it to his wife to make the announcement on her Facebook page, reports CNN.

Before a school board meeting Monday, Harrell was greeted and hugged by a throng of people. CNN tried to ask him questions about the district hiring a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper under investigation for her response to the Robb shooting, and he responded by saying, "I think I'm going to enjoy this right now, thank you." … An emotional divide at the meeting was clear, with mostly white supporters of the superintendent outside the school board meeting cheering him on and mostly Hispanic families of victims inside the meeting crying and pleading to the board for accountability.

This as it is reported "details are still emerging" about something Harrell's school district did after the gun massacre in which 19 children and two teachers were killed: