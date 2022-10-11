Hand grenades washing up on Oregon shore

Multiple hand grenades have been washing up on the beach in Newport, Oregon. The Newport Police Department issued a warning statement: "These devices are white in color and have a label attached to them that reads "Warning Explosive". The label clearly states the item is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A."

According to a marketing brochure for the M116A, the grenade "is designed for training exercises to acclimatize troops to the sights and sounds of battle in a non-lethal format. This device, once the pull-wire is activated, after 6 – 12 seconds produces a loud report or simulated explosion of a grenade."

A YouTube search for the M116A turns up the following:

