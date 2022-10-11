Here is one way to be a "touron" (tourist plus moron): stand too close to elk and see what happens

Instagram's TouronsOfYellowstone calls out some of the ignorant (or worse) tourists who disrespect U.S. national parks. "Tourist + Moron = Touron!! I spend some time in both YNP💛& the Tetons, & it never ceases to AMAZE me how stupid people are!" she says in her bio.

In her latest post (video below), she watches with frustration as a small group of visitors at Estes Park, CO ignore the park's recommendation of standing at least 25 yards away from elk at all times. Instead, the group — and especially two men with cameras — have obliviously approached an anxious bull elk who is protecting his harem.

"Please kill him," she says sarcastically, as if speaking to the elk.

The stressed-out animal, feeling threatened by the photo-hungry tourists, bugles a warning cry before he finally charges one of the photographers. He misses, but just barely.

Front page thumbnail image: Wesley Aston / shutterstock.com