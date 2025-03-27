Submarine carrying 44 tourists sinks in Egypt, killing 6 and injuring 9

At least six tourists have died with nine others injured after a submarine carrying 45 passengers sank in Egypt's Red Sea today. Most if not all of the tourists aboard the "Sindbad," including children, were Russian.

"Of those injured, four are said to be in critical condition, while a further 29 people were rescued without serious injury," the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement, via Daily Beast.

"The fate of several tourists is being clarified," the Russian consulate announced.

Local media reported that rescue teams had saved 29 of the 45 passengers aboard the submarine. The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country's economy. In November, a tourist boat capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast, killing four people. — Reuters

"It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the vessel or what caused it to sink," reports the Daily Beast.

The Sindbad submarine is owned by the 4-star hotel of the same name, whose headquarters are in Cairo.

