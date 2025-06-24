Tourist who fell into volcano on Saturday found dead

The 26-year-old woman from Brazil who fell into a volcano on Saturday while hiking with a tour group in Indonesia has been found dead, according to her family.

"Today, the rescue team managed to reach the spot where Juliana Marins was," the family posted on Instagram. "With immense sadness, we were informed that she didn't survive. We remain very grateful for all of the prayers, messages of love and support that we have received."

Yesterday, while rescuers and volunteers searched for the hiker, Marins' sister had told reporters that on Saturday, the woman's hiking guide had abandoned her after she had told the group she was tired and needed to rest. While alone, she somehow fell down a ravine and into Mount Rinjani, an active volcano. An hour later, the hiking guide came back to look for her, and a rescue mission began later that day.

From National World: Indonesian park officials initially reported hearing her cries for help and considered her "safe, but in shock." Drone footage later that day showed Juliana seated on the volcanic soil below the path. However, as rescuers descended to her estimated location, poor visibility and hazardous terrain thwarted their efforts. Thick fog and weather disruptions prevented further rescue actions by Monday, explained officials. Juliana's sister, Mariana, shared harrowing details with the press: "She spent the night alone, missing, and now they no longer have visual contact with her because she's sliding down the cliff. At first, they tried to reach her with a rope that was shorter than necessary and couldn't." The family has voiced growing frustration over rescue coordination. "The Indonesian government is lying, and the embassy is not verifying the facts before informing us. She is not receiving supplies," Mariana added. "The images of Juliana were allegedly taken by family members themselves — not during an actual rescue attempt." Officials deemed helicopter extraction too risky, pointing out: "The only way a helicopter could help would be if the victim were already at a safe location, like the campsite."

