Trump ordered classified documents moved after realizing the feds knew he had them

CNN reports that an employee of former president Donald Trump told the FBI that they moved boxes of documents at Trump's behest after Trump received a subpoena demanding their return. The classified material, thought to have been taken from the White House by Trump, was partially recovered months later in an FBI raid on his Florida compound.

The Trump employee initially denied handling sensitive documents or boxes at Mar-a-Lago, according to the source. But the FBI developed evidence that prompted investigators to go back to the witness, who revised their story to say Trump had given instructions to move the boxes, the source said. The Washington Post was the first to report on the witness account. The Department of Justice has previously alleged that classified documents at the resort were "likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to "obstruct" the FBI's investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials.