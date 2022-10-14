Ad against Gov. Abbott's strict abortion law in TX is creepier than any Twilight Zone — because it's real (video)

Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC — a group of Texas mothers that might very well include a growing number of preteens in the near future — released a powerful ad yesterday in protest of Governor Abbot's strict abortion law (see video below).

Seeming more like a scene from a dystopian movie, the ad starts off with a doctor in a check-up room with his pregnant patient. "Wonderful! Baby has a nice strong heartbeat. Everything's developing right on schedule," he says. "Since this is your first, you may want to take advantage of the free parenting classes we offer. I do need to prepare you for the possibility of a C-section and some long-term health issues. But for now, our focus is baby. And baby looks great. Congratulations."

The camera then moves to reveal the mother's face — that of a confused-looking child.

The ad closes with a message to midterm voters who are still deciding between the authoritarian Abbott and Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke: "Greg Abbott chose this. What do you choose?"

Abbot's strict forced-birth trigger law, which went into effect last summer, bans all abortions the second anyone becomes pregnant, even in the case of rape, incest, or child pregnancy. Only when "a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy" occurs can an abortion be performed. Anyone who dares to defy Abbot's law will face felony charges and up to life in prison (as well as a civil penalty of at least $100,000), according to The Texas Tribune.

Whose choice is this? Greg Abbott's? This November 8th, it's your choice. What do you choose? Texas Women or Texas GOP Extremists! To support us go here: https://t.co/KlGtHSY0Pa #nochoice #mothersagainstgregabbott #txlege #womensrights pic.twitter.com/89lfr6ZajF — Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC (@MomsAGAbbott) October 13, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC ad (screengrab)