Gregory Jacobsens "Glamour Cats" series is a must-see upcoming LA art exhibit. According to the gallery's Instagram page, these fabulously weird kitties will be on display at the La Luz de Jesus Gallery sometime in December. I just recently learned of Jacobsen's work and I'm obsessed with these paintings. I love the cats' facial expressions which creep me out and seduce me at the same time. These paintings have so much personality. To get on the preview list, you can email info at laluzdejesus.com⁠.

"About the artist: Chicago artist Gregory Jacobsen paints figures that obsess on the little bits- a little flab hanging over a waistband, ill-fitting shoes, prominent noses, overbites, and blemishes. The work exaggerates perceived imperfections while also revealing their beauty. The artist's characters are vulnerable yet heroic.⁠"

⁠