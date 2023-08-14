Watch a master modeler in action with a 1/43-scale Ferrari 750

Bonbon scale model is the YouTube channel of a fantastically talented model builder in Japan.

Despite working in the challenging 1/43 scale (between Hot Wheels scale and larger 1/24 boxed model kits), he still manages to create marvelously accurate detail. Watching him work is a master class in modeling skills (and patience!) as he demonstrates his techniques in scratch building, part modding and prep/painting.

See how he custom vacuum-forms headlight covers and then masterfully glues them without any fogging or visible globs. Check out how he makes a miniature "enamel" Ferrari badge. I also love the complete list of tools and materials used. The format is ASMR-worthy, but there are no gimmicks—just skills!