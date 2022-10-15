The Purry Cat Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, by Iqunix, has little kitten ears on both the board and every single keycap. Possibly the most adorable keyboard of all time, it comes in three "breeds"–Ragdoll, Persian and Tabby–and red or blue Kailh switches.
Kitten-shaped mechanical keyboard with kitten-shaped keycaps
- gadgets
- kawaii
- keyboards
- mechanical keyboards
