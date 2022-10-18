Driving around in a Swiss analog tank simulator from the 1970s

It's amazing to see a vintage, analog tank simulator where the trainee sits in a driver compartment mock-up and drives a camera around on a huge miniature model of a countryside/battlefield. There is only one such simulator from the pre-digital simulation world of 1970s left and it is housed in the Swiss Military Museum.

In this video, Tom Scott visits the museum, learns about the restored simulator, and takes it for what looks like a surprisingly realistic and exhilarating ride.

As one of the simulator operators explains, everything, down to the trees on the terrain board, are original. The only thing that's been replaced is the computer that controls everything. It is now a… wait for it… Raspberry Pi.