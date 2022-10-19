Woman arrested for unleashing swarm of bees on police

Rorie S. Woods of Hadley, Massachusetts was arrested after she allegedly unleashed a swarm of bees on police officers arrived at a man's home to serve eviction papers. Apparently a group of people protesting the eviction was on the scene when Woods arrived with a trailer of bee hives. From Mass Live:

"At that time a female later identified as Rorie Susan Woods exited her vehicle and went to the back of the trailer and started shaking bee hives to let the bees out," the report states. "Deputy Michael Joslyn attempted to stop Woods who successfully freed one of the hives by breaking the cover…causing hundreds of bees to swarm around. Deputy Joslyn was stung in the face and had to retreat."

Woods, 55, then donned a beekeeper's suit and began liberating more angry bees, [deputy sheriff Daniel[ Soto reported. She rolled three more large hives off the trailer and carted them to the entryway of the home, situated on a stately cul-de-sac.

"Officers at this time attempted to stop Woods but were attacked by the bees," Soto's report reads.

More chaos ensued and several Sheriff's Department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bee stings, according to the narrative. Woods attempted to resist arrest but was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed by deputies, with a large group of protesters clamoring for her not to be arrested, the report states.

"While Woods was being escorted to the cruiser, (another deputy) advised Woods that he and several officers were allergic to bees," the narrative says. Woods' response, according to the report: "Oh, you're allergic? Good."