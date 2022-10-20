I would like a Resonant Garden for Christmas. It's but one of various bizarre and extraordinary musical instruments made by Folktek. There are so many families and variants! And VST libraries for those who prefer to work digitally. I stumbled into the House of Fabergé of vaguely menacing custom electronic instruments, and you shall follow me there.
Folktek's weird, beautiful, droning custom electronic instruments
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- electronic music
- music
- Musical instruments
Watch the Rolling Stones and Rick James get funky on "Gimme Shelter Baby"
Do you want shelter or funky stuff? (Say what!) READ THE REST
Every member of Korean boy band BTS joins military to complete national service
We're kind of in the middle of a South Korean cultural renaissance. To be fair, South Korea has been producing quality art and entertainment for decades; it's just that we're finally getting a peak into their treasure trove of talented artists and performers. One of the largest slices of the South Korean entertainment pie is… READ THE REST
Far-out Japanese laserdisc of 1980s space fantasy artwork with astro-jazz funk/ambient soundtrack (video)
Starview HCT-5808 is a 1984 laserdisc featuring space fantasy artwork by Japanese sci-fi illustrator Jinsei Choi. Watch it above! The musical score is by respected composer Jun Fukamachi whose music spans astro-jazz fusion, ambient, and abstract cinematic sounds. Far fucking out. READ THE REST
Want to zip across your Mac like magic? The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is under $100 during Apple Days
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever used a Mac and walked away with an aching wrist? Tragically, it's a common phenomenon for Apple users as they scroll away with their mice. That's why you… READ THE REST
Celebrate Apple Day with this portable mouse for only $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you spend a lot of time on the computer, using a mouse has many incredible benefits. And if that computer happens to be a laptop like a MacBook, you might find that… READ THE REST
Celebrate Apple Day with a refurbished MacBook Air for just $250
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, it might be time to invest in a quality Apple machine. But if you're afraid of the notorious "Apple tax," you can still get your… READ THE REST