More than 10,000 Fentanyl pills in candy boxes seized at Los Angeles International Airport

Yesterday morning at the Los Angeles International Airport, narcotics officers nabbed someone allegedly attempting to go through TSA screening with thousands of fentanyl pills hidden inside Whoppers, Skittles, and Sweetarts candy boxes and bags. According to a police statement, "the suspect fled prior to being detained by law enforcement but has been identified and the investigation is on-going."

This news combined with the recent warnings about "rainbow fentanyl" are the makings of a modern-day Halloween candy poisoning hysteria.