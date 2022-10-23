An interactive map of how all living beings are related

Popkin
NASA's classic Blue Marble photo (public domain)

OneZoom: All life is an interactive map of how all life on earth is related, including endangered and extinct species. I love how the organized layout of this map makes it fun to navigate for both kids and adults. Each leaf on the map correlates with a different species, and the branches represent common ancestors. Explore by zooming in and out of the map, or use the search bar in the upper right corner. Click on a specific species to learn more about it.