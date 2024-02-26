Praying Mantis devours locust in time-lapse

Watch a praying mantis eat a giant locust in this timelapse. The 3-minute video shows the Mantis's 3-hour feast, offering a unique and condensed view of nature's complexity and the circle of life in the insect world. (In the eyes of a locust, it would be a snuff film).

This time-lapse was fascinating to watch, especially because of how large the locust is.

It amazes me that the mantis can eat another bug that looks to be about one-third its size

