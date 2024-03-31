The skeleton panda sea squirt is a stunning, newly identified sea creature.

These surreal looking creatures have features that make them look both like skeletons and pandas. To me, they also look like ghosts with their translucent bubble-like outer skin. These are some of the most fascinating sea creatures I've ever laid eyes on.

From YouTube:

"The skeleton panda sea squirt is a species that's been newly-identified in Japan. The unusual creatures are tiny, measuring about 2 centimeters, or 3/4 of an inch long. Scuba divers around the Japanese coast began posting pictures of the sea squirts online around 2017. The photos caught the attention of researchers from the University of Hokkaido, who studied and have just released a paper on them. Inside Edition Digital has more."

