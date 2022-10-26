Breathtaking video of airplane crossing solar eclipse yesterday

David Pescovitz

Astrophotographer Philipp Salzgeber was was shooting yesterday's partial solar eclipse when he noticed an airplane crossing the sky. He quickly switched his camera to video mode and captured this beautiful moment:

And here is another photographer's stunning shot of the eclipse as seen from Žilina, Slovak Republic:

"Solar eclipse of October 25 of 2022 observed from Žilina, Slovak Republic" (cropped) by Milan12332567 (CC BY-SA 4.0)