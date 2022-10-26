Breathtaking video of airplane crossing solar eclipse yesterday

Astrophotographer Philipp Salzgeber was was shooting yesterday's partial solar eclipse when he noticed an airplane crossing the sky. He quickly switched his camera to video mode and captured this beautiful moment:

#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2022 I noticed an airplane heading towards the sun, so I switched from photo to video mode, and it turns out I was lucky, A380 A6-EEI crossed the sun on it's way from #CDG to DXB@flightradar24 @emirates pic.twitter.com/KmQBBftSwu — Philipp Salzgeber 🇺🇦 (@astro_graph) October 25, 2022

And here is another photographer's stunning shot of the eclipse as seen from Žilina, Slovak Republic: