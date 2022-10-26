Woman claims dead father was secret serial killer behind 50 to 70 murders in Iowa

Police are investigating claims by a rural Iowa woman named Lucy Studey that her late father Donald Studley murdered "50 to 70" women who were sex workers in Omaha and that as a child she assisted him in disposing of the corpses on their land, including dumping them in a well. According to a Newsweek article that sparked the investigation, she said she had notified the police multiple times of the years but was mostly dismissed. Meanwhile, her older sister Susan calls bullshit on Lucy's claims.
"My father was not the man she makes him out to be. He was strict, but he was a protective parent who loved his children … Strict fathers don't just turn into serial killers … I'm two years older than Lucy. I think I would know if my father murdered," Susan said.
From KETV:
"It's been a rumor around for years," said Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope[…]
"We have a scene, but we don't know whether it's a crime scene," said Aistrope. "We don't have victims, bodies. Nothing."
But the sheriff said once the location of the well was finally determined, Fremont County brought in cadaver dogs. Both dogs reacted to something in the area. The well itself no longer exists. It was filled in some time ago[…]
Fremont County has no reports of any missing people in the area, and as of Monday afternoon, no one had come forward with questions about a missing person since the Newsweek.com story was published.