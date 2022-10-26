Woman claims dead father was secret serial killer behind 50 to 70 murders in Iowa

Police are investigating claims by a rural Iowa woman named Lucy Studey that her late father Donald Studley murdered "50 to 70" women who were sex workers in Omaha and that as a child she assisted him in disposing of the corpses on their land, including dumping them in a well. According to a Newsweek article that sparked the investigation, she said she had notified the police multiple times of the years but was mostly dismissed. Meanwhile, her older sister Susan calls bullshit on Lucy's claims.

"My father was not the man she makes him out to be. He was strict, but he was a protective parent who loved his children … Strict fathers don't just turn into serial killers … I'm two years older than Lucy. I think I would know if my father murdered," Susan said.

From KETV: