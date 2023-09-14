Programming language inventor or serial killer?

Can you tell programming language inventors from serial killers? Good luck! I scored 8/10, but I'm a connoisseur.

I was expecting at least one to be both–and there is a serial killer who was a programmer, but not to that standard. Some of you might be thinking "Hans Reiser," but he wrote file systems, not a programming language, and he is only known to have murdered one person.

There is something uncanny indeed about the aesthetic in play, which might be approached as "socially awkward people assenting to formal photographs in the era of lead in everything."