Gentleman glues his head to Vermeer's "Girl With a Pearl Earring"

A fellow attempted to merge minds with Vermeer's Girl With a Pearl Earring by supergluing his head to the protective glass in front of the painting. The painting, which is on exhibit at the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, Netherlands, appeared unresponsive, though the viewers around the painting were giggling and shaking their heads.

I had the sound muted off when I watched the video below, but I'm a pretty good lip reader, and I think the man said, "I've been studying the painting for two weeks, and I feel like I truly understand it. This was the best way to see if I could merge minds with it. I'm disappointed that it didn't work out."

The man was eventually pried off the glass by security and taken away. I'm not sure what I expected, but I'm a little disappointed that the painting didn't react in some way—maybe a slight frown or a roll of the eyes.

BREEK – Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. pic.twitter.com/XzAZTOoBv9 — Steven Bakker (@Kolpen) October 27, 2022

Thumbnail: AlejandroCoutinho/Shutterstock.com