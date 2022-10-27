The New York Post ran hacked headlines, including "We must assassinate AOC"

The New York Post was hacked this morning, publishing outrageous headlines and Twitter posts such as the fake title "by" Ben Shapiro titled, "We must assassinate AOC for America." And the tabloid's tweet calling out Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for saying, "I will rape and batter [opponent Kathleen] Hochul's sorry ass."

Other fake tweets, now deleted but published by Mediate (see images below), included:

"Gov. Abbott: I will order border patrol to start slaughtering illegals."

"Zeldin: Eric Adams is NYC's fried chicken eating monkey"

"Rufo: We must destroy and imprison Union teachers"

"Devine: We must murder and destroy Hunter Biden"

From Mediate:

The hacker apparently not only had access to the tabloid's Twitter account, but also the backend of its website, as one story was edited to show Ben Shapiro recommending the assassination of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). … The story was quickly deleted from the Post website, but many tweets remained. Other deleted tweets included horrific fake headlines about New York gubernatorial candidates Lee Zeldin and Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as well as a fake column of Miranda Devine calling for Joe and Hunter Biden to be executed, among the tweets. … Mediaite confirmed that the text of the Shapiro "assassinate AOC" piece matched an old piece from the Post editorial board on Ocasio-Cortez's connection to Biden's polling struggles.

The New York Post said in a tweet that it is currently investigating the "cause."