The goal of Slow Roads, a driving app simulation, is to drive through an endless road winding through bucolic hills. You are the only non-vegetable life form, which means you don't have to worry about traffic jams or plowing into ruminants standing in your way. You control the car with your mouse, WASD, or set it to autodrive and let your computer do the work. The sounds of the car rolling along the road are as soothing as the scenery.
Slow Roads: endless driving simulator
