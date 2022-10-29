See you Soon is a children's book about living with family incarceration

Even though I'm away,

My love is always here to stay.

See you soon, Queenie.

Love, Mama

See You Soon, by Mariame Kaba, illustrated by Bianca Diaz, tells the story of how a family responds to the incarceration of a member and how love and letters maintain connections across walls and fences. Written for children, the story is also for families and communities, as the stigmas attached to incarceration impact all of society.



"Queenie loves living with Mama and Grandma Louise. Together, they go to the grocery store, eat ice cream, and play games in the park. Mama braids Queenie's hair and helps her with her homework.



Sometimes, when Mama is sick, she has to go away. One day, Queenie and Grandma ride the bus with Mama to the county jail.



Queenie is worried about what will happen when Mama goes to jail. She's afraid to ask questions, and overcome with feelings of worry and sadness. Does Mama have a warm bed to sleep in? When will Queenie see her again?



Soon after she and Grandma return home, Queenie opens a letter from Mama, and savors every word. She knows her Mama loves her and looks forward to their upcoming visit."

From Kaba's webpage, "My name is Mariame Kaba. I'm an organizer, educator and curator. My work focuses on ending violence, dismantling the prison industrial complex, transformative justice, and supporting youth leadership development. After over 20 years of living and organizing in Chicago, I moved back to my hometown of New York City in May 2016."

Kaba is also the author of We do this till we Get Free, which debuted at #9 on the NYT bestseller paperback non-fiction in March 2021, and co-author of No More Police: A Case for Abolition with Andrea J. Ritchie; Fumbling Toward Repair with Shira Hassan; and Missing Daddy, illustrated by bria royal. Check out this 2020 op-ed in the New York Times, "Yes, We Mean Literally Abolish the Police."