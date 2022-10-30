Woman rates fish that men pose with on dating apps

Elías Villoro


This post is brilliant and straightforwardly absurd, commenting on the quality, size, and appearance of the fish men are holding up for the world to see on these dating apps; it is trolling 101.

"This is one of the better fish that I have seen. It's long. It's shiny. It's translucent. It looks like a precious gem."

"This one upset me. I don't think it was a flattering picture of you or your fish."

I hate this fish. This is the worst fish I've ever seen. I hate your fish so much."

"Too small of a fish."