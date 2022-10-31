Kanye West says he knows what George Floyd felt like when he was murdered because losing Adidas is like a "knee on his neck"

Ye, also known as Kanye West, spoke to paparazzi in Los Angeles on Saturday night. He fauxpologized for claiming George Floyd died of fentanyl and not police brutality. Losing the $1.5 billion Adidas contract, he says, helped him realize what it feels like to be murdered with a "knee on my neck."

So when I said that, and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the black people, so I want to apologize to hurting them because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing. I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So, I thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt

Ye also took issue with being branded an antisemite and offered a counterproof by holding up a list of Jewish people in the media.

From Consequence:

Speaking with paparazzi, Kanye West also addressed his recent antisemitic comments, at first saying, "I didn't realize I could be antisemitic until I read a definition of antisemitism." However, when asked if he was walking back his antisemitic comments, Kanye West immediately held up an image of the "red media" — which identified media executives of Jewish heritage.

He also blamed a Jewish doctor for misdiagnosing his mental health issues. "Because I didn't take the medication, I am able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently."