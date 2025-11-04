Heritage Foundation president faces staff revolt after defending Tucker Carlson's Holocaust denier interview

The Heritage Foundation is having what we might charitably call an "oh shit" moment. Their fearless leader, Kevin Roberts, decided the hill he wanted to die on was defending Tucker Carlson's cozy chat with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Bold choice, Kevin. Really reading the room there.

As reported in The New York Post, internal messages show Heritage staff calling Roberts' decision "ridiculous" and "disgusting." One employee reached peak professional mortification: "the most embarrassed I've ever been to be a Heritage employee."

The two-hour Fuentes lovefest racked up 17 million views of Fuentes praising Stalin and ranting about "organized Jewry." Carlson's contribution? Suggesting Christians who support Israel have a "brain virus."

Roberts doubled down with a video defending his "close friend" Tucker against the "venomous coalition" trying to cancel him. Translation: "How dare you hold us accountable for platforming Nazis."

The fallout reads like a conservative apocalypse bingo card. Chief of staff Ryan Neuhaus got "reassigned" (corporate speak for "thrown under the bus") and then resigned. Board member Robert P. George is reportedly gunning for Roberts' job. Jewish and evangelical donors are fleeing faster than Ted Cruz to Cancun.

Even Cruz himself managed a rare moment of clarity: "I've seen more antisemitism on the right than I have in my entire life." When Ted Cruz is your voice of reason, you've jumped the shark.

Previously:

• Colleagues claim Project 2025's Kevin Roberts boasted of killing dog with shovel to stop it barking