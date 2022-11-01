Orange County, CA declares health emergency over surge in RSV (and pediatric hospitalizations)

Orange County, California has declared a health emergency over the dramatic rise in viral infections, including the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV (seen not just in California but across the country). The county is experiencing record-high pediatric hospitalizations and visits to the emergency room, according to CBS, and it's not just one but three viruses all hitting at once: RSV, which can be especially dangerous for children, as well as Covid-19 and the flu.

From Los Cerritos News:

November 1, 2022~A rapid rise in RSV, COVID-19 and flu virus infections have prompted the Orange County health officer to issue a declaration of health emergency and Tuesday, health care systems are reporting high patient volumes in emergency departments and pediatric units.

In addition to a countywide declaration of health emergency, a proclamation of local emergency has also been issued, which allows the county to access state and federal resources to address the rise in virus infections.

The Orange County Health Care Agency Emergency Medical Services says in a release it is monitoring regional hospital capacity

"While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals. Following preventive measures, including remaining up to date with other vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, can help reduce the severity of disease and can help reduce the burden on hospitals this fall and winter," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, County Health Officer and HCA's Chief Medical Officer. …

The Health Care Agency recommends seeking medical attention immediately for children showing warning signs, which may include having trouble breathing, showing signs of dehydration, having a persistent or high fever, or looking or acting very sick. …

Visit www.cdc.gov/rsv/about/prevention.html for more information on RSV prevention.