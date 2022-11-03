A sneak peek at Mark Russell's scathing late capitalism satire Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs

Writer Mark Russell (God Is Disappointed in You, Flintstones, Exit Stage Left!: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and artist Steve Pugh (Flintstones, Hellblazer, Doctor Strange) are back with more dark adventures of late capitalism in Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs.

The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell—taking the world's economy with it. Only one man—er, dog—can save us now. But where is Business Dog? Welcome to Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs, the long-awaited return of AHOY Comics' scathing and all too prescient late capitalism satire from writer Mark Russell and artist Steve Pugh, in stores this fall.

Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs takes place two years after the collapse of Billionaire Island. The global economy is in ruins, the president has resigned in disgrace and fled to live abroad, and our heroes continue to search for answers, using the tools they've spent their lives crafting: Trent continues to hunt down the surviving billionaires in the US, and Shelly covers the new "model cities" that may give humanity a hope of surviving the devastation to come. In this brave new world some Americans have used the sudden absence of the billionaire class to begin building cities to withstand the growing climate devastation, while others invest their hopes for survival in a new cult, centered around a very familiar canine…. But who's the man behind the dog?

Boing Boing was lucky enough to get an exclusive 9-page excerpt from the book. Look for Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs wherever fine comics and comics accessories are sold, starting on November 9th.

"When the world's in flames and the billionaires are gone, put your faith in dogs." –Steve Pugh