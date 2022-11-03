Dobby is dead and does not need your socks

Fans have been littering the fictional gravesite of already-freed Harry Potter house elf "Dobby" with socks. The Welsh National Trust has decided that the grave marker can remain but wants people to stop leaving socks and other detritus, as they are effing the environment.

Evanesco!

ABC.net.eu:

"The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy," a trust press release said.

"The trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape.

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk."

An executive summary of a report prepared for the trust said the site would need to be managed in line with a "leave no trace" policy in the future.

"The management of Dobby's grave requires further liaison between relevant stakeholders to reach a middle ground which allows access but provides a more sensitive solution for the local environment," it said.