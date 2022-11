Upcycler Brian Weatherall gives us an interesting 45-second demo on how to turn an empty Jack Daniels bottle into an attractive, fairly large (as in approximately 8–10 oz) drinking glass. He then tries out his final product by pouring — and pouring — his new glassware up to the brim with not water or soda, and not even whiskey, but gin. Check out his other projects on his Instagram.

Front page thumbnail image: gd_project / shutterstock.com