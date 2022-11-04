Musk blames Twitter's "massive drop in revenue" on "activists," instead of blaming himself

Qlon Musk is upset that "activists" are exercising their first amendment right to complain about his revolting behavior on Twitter.

Channeling his hero Trump, #SpaceKaren tweeted: "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America."

The misinformation-spreading billionaire is solely responsible for making advertisers flee his toxic platform. And he seems to think he can threaten engineers into fixing his massive mistake in buying Twitter, but as The Verge's Nilat Patel says, "You fucked up real good, kiddo."

You tweeted a conspiracy theory from a website less credible than the National Enquirer like four days ago. We all need to look inward as well as outward. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 4, 2022