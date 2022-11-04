Primitive Technology: Purifying clay and making pots

Gareth Branwyn

I've recently been watching a lot of videos on clay harvesting and hand-built pottery (ya know, in preparation for the coming end times). So, I was thrilled to see this latest Primitive Technology demonstrating the sedimentation method for separating impurities from clay. John then goes on to use the clay to build four large water vessels and a creek sluice, which he then fires in a kiln.