Step aside, Winnie the Pooh; Peter Pan is getting a horror movie next

Those among us lucky enough to have been born anywhere from the mid-70s to the late 90s are part of what I like to call a transitional era. We're old enough to remember the world before the internet became the focal point of civilization but not young enough to have grown up with the digital era's tech. We may know how to navigate social media successfully, but we can't wield its power as effectively as someone below the age of 25.

In addition to watching the technology we grew up with slide into obsolesce, we'll also have to watch some of our favorite characters undergo radical alterations that challenge our perception of them. After Disney's copyright on Winnie the Pooh lapsed, Rhys Frake-Waterfield decided to make a brutal horror adaptation of Christoper Robin's adorable stuffed bear with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Not content with turning Winnie the Pooh into a nightmare fuel, Frake-Waterfield now has his sights set on Peter Pan.

If you like sadistic and twisted turns on classic tales, then you'll love this news! The director of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, will be developing and working on a horror-based take on another fairytale classic, Peter Pan, titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. Frake-Waterfield hasn't stated whether he'll directly use any of J.M. Barrie's works as inspiration for his movie, but Peter Pan is known as "the boy who never grows up." He lives in Neverland and leads a group of other children who also don't want to grow up, called the Lost Boys. One night, he meets Wendy Darling when trying to find and reattach his shadow. She succeeds in reattaching his shadow, and in return, Peter Pan takes her and her brothers, John and Michael, to Neverland, a land of mermaids, fairies, and pirates. The main antagonist, who Peter Pan crosses paths with quite often, is Captain James Hook — Peter cut off his hand and threw it to the crocodile, causing Hook to wear a shiny silver hook on his hand.

Granted, this isn't the first time Pan has been conjured as a monster in fiction, but given Frake-Waterfield's ability to generate horror by subverting our memories of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, we can probably assume he'll do the same with Disney's Peter Pan.