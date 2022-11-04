What's the best way to heal from trauma without pharmaceutical assistance?

Anyone that's experienced a deeply traumatic event knows that the stress-inducing incident is only the beginning. Recovering from trauma is a layered process that never truly ends. Even if one doesn't sustain a lasting injury from a traumatic event, the road to rehabilitation is long, twisting, arduous, and obscured by shadows. Consequently, many survivors tend to use various medications- legal and otherwise- to alleviate the spiritual and psychological malady that ails them. However, the risk of dependency issues, which further exacerbates the initial trauma, is exceedingly high with both over-the-counter and on-the-corner drugs.

One solution commonly offered as a safer alternative to medication is psychiatric therapy. And while talking to a professional might be helpful, it's also absurdly expensive for millions of people. In the video linked above, child psychiatrist Dr. Essam Daod sits down with Big Think's YouTube channel to discuss how he uses the "golden hour" principle to help Syrian refugees reframe their PTSD and help them reassert agency over their lives.