This is what happens inside you when you vomit (video)





"Vomiting is the forceful expulsion of the contents of the stomach."

Indeed. In this informative video, gastroenterologist Dr. Vincent Ho explains the parts we don't see.

"Deep inspiration or drawing a deep breath in is occurring," he explains. "Food contents begin to move from the small intestine into the stomach because of reverse peristalsis. The pyloric sphincter which is the valve that separates the stomach and small intestine and the stomach wall relax, allowing food contents to fill the stomach. An involuntary reflect called retching marks the beginning of the ejection phase."

I won't spoil what happens next.