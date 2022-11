Feedle is a search engine for blogs and podcasts. It's carefully curated, and anything you discover on the site comes with an RSS feed, so you'll never miss a post from the topics you find through Feedle. I searched for "trees" on Feedle and came across many interesting posts about the topic such as this article that imagines what it feels like to be a tree in the city written by Sananda Mukhopadhyaya. If you'd like to submit your blog or podcast to Feedle, you can do so here.