Georgio T. is a man who enjoys getting stepped on by strangers while wrapped in a carpet. He realized that he enjoyed the feeling of getting stepped on when he was young and his cats would stand on him. Now, he's made a career out of being stepped on.

Georgio wraps himself up in a carpet that has arm holes and a narrow face hole. He's even able to stand up and walk down the street while wearing it. He's a massage therapist during the weekdays, but a significant portion of his income is made from letting people step on him at paid gigs and kink parties in NYC on the weekend. I'm happy that Georgio has found his passion and makes a living from it.

"During the weekdays, Georgio T. works as a massage therapist in Fairfield, CT. He owns a home, has friends, and enjoys a fairly simple life. But on Friday and Saturday nights, Georgio drives into NYC where he wraps himself in a carpet and allows people to step on him at various paid gigs and kink parties.

What started as a kink (he realized he liked the feeling of weight on top of him as a child when his cats would walk on top of him), has turned into a full-blown, secondary source of income. Now, he's committed to providing an unmatched, optimal experience for participants to ensure that he "gets rehired for more gigs".

NYC gigs range from birthday parties, S&M parties, costume parties, Burning Man parties, etc. Georgio has even thrown his own and plans on organizing a series of events at the Rockaways + Fort Tilden this summer (donations encouraged but not mandatory)."