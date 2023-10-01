Larry the Bird Man makes sure the pigeons of NYC are loved and cared for. Larry is a wonderful free spirit with adoration for pigeons. Pigeons are often considered the rats of the bird world and are thought of as dirty and gross by many folks, but their reputation doesn't phase Larry.

Larry decided to give pigeons a chance 12 years ago after he got out of jail, and now he plays with them all day long. The way he and the pigeons trust, know, and love each other is truly beautiful to witness. These pigeons are lucky to have someone as loving as Larry to look after them.

Larry says the pigeons make him happy, and in the video we even get to see him giving them kisses. Larry the Bird Man is a legend, and I hope to meet him if I ever visit NYC.