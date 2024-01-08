Father fights back against protesters blocking traffic in NYC

Hundreds of people in New York City calling for a cease-fire in Israel were arrested for blocking traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland tunnel on Monday morning.

From PIX 11 News:

The protesters blocked traffic beginning around 9:30 a.m. Port Authority Police made the arrests, and the roadway was reopened around 10:37 a.m., the spokesperson said. At the Brooklyn Bridge, protesters sat down in the roadway near Chambers and Centre streets, bringing traffic to a complete stop, video from Citizen App shows. Another group of protesters blocked the Williamsburg Bridge, another video from Citizen App shows. The NYPD said protesters also targeted the Manhattan Bridge. Video shows demonstrators using bicycles to block the road.

One video shows protesters blocking a driver attempting to cross the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn. After yelling at the protesters through his driver side window, he gets out and forcefully shoves some of the protesters out of the way. He shouts that he has a daughter in Brooklyn that he wants to visit.