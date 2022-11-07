Hundreds of students' SAT tests flew off a UPS truck and are now lost

Hundreds of high school students in El Paso, Texas must now retake the SAT after their tests somehow flew out the back of a UPS truck. Students are naturally stressed about having to retake the test without even knowing how well they did before. And while the high school district is working with the College Board on solutions, the delay apparently impacts the ability for some students to hit early admission deadlines. UPS shared the following with KFOX14:

We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver's actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS's first priority.

"It turns out that around 250 of them were completely destroyed and unusable, but all the tests became invalid because they could have been tampered with," said student Ezra Ponzio. "That is still time and effort that went into studying and trying to do good on this test."