Ventriloquist says "poor Peter Parker" without moving his lips

Ventriloquist Jack Williams shows off his ability to say "poor Peter Parker" without moving his lips:

Is this an example of the spooky Brainstorm/Green Needle phenomenon? Watch this video that has a phrase repeated several times. If you think the phrase is going to be "brainstorm" then it will sound like the voice is saying "brainstorm." If you think it is going to be "green needle" then it will sound like the voice is saying "green needle."

Which is similar (if not identical?) to the McGurk effect:

Watch Williams take on some fan challenges in this video:

Thumbnail image: Victor Daniel/Shutterstock.com