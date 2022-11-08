Here's a Gyoza master's secret to making Michelin-approved Japanese dumpings

Chef Hitoshi Umamichi loved the dumplings at Tokyo's Gyozanomise Okei so much that when he learned it was about to close in 2005, he bought the place. Now, it's in the Michelin guide. Above, Umamichi explains how to make some of the world's greatest gyoza. From Eater:

Umamichi's dough is one element that differentiates his restaurant's gyoza from others; he only uses strong flour, sesame oil, and hot water. "Many gyoza makers use bread flour," says Umamichi. "I use cake flour when I want to make it more silky."

Into the cake flour, he pours in small portions of hot water at a time. Once it all comes together into a recognizable dough, he kneads it for about five minutes. "Experience makes a difference here," says Umamichi. "In order to make [the dough] springy, it's important to rest it. It develops the gluten."