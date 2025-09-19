Marilyn Hagerty, viral Olive Garden reviewer, dies at 99

Marilyn Hagerty, the food columnist whose earnest Olive Garden review unexpectedly went viral, has died at 99. Her son James R. Hagerty confirmed she passed away on September 16 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, due to stroke complications.

Hagerty's 2012 review of the local Olive Garden for The Grand Forks Herald catapulted her to national fame when it garnered over a million page views. Her matter-of-fact descriptions, like "The chicken Alfredo ($10.95) was warm and comforting on a cold day," initially drew mockery online. However, as the New York Times reports, the tide quickly turned as people recognized Hagerty's authenticity and dedication to covering dining options in her small Midwestern city.

The viral review led to national media appearances and a book deal. Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain praised Hagerty's observational skills, writing in the foreword to her book: "She misses nothing. I would not want to play poker with her for money."

Hagerty continued writing for The Herald until last year, maintaining her straightforward style. As she told the Times in 2020: "I just write about sort of half-crazy things. Kind of like what you'd tell your friends but you wouldn't put in the paper, but I do put it in the paper."

Previously:

• The Grand Forks Herald reviews the new Olive Garden in town