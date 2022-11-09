Man with knife showed up at Wisconsin polling place demanding to "stop the voting"

Police in West Bend, Wisconsin arrested a man yesterday who showed up at a polling place wielding a knife and demanding that workers "stop the voting." According to news reports, voters and children hunkered down in a "closed-door voting room" for safety while police arrested the 38-year-old suspect. From MSN:

The library is a polling location for West Bend, a city of over 30,000 people north of Milwaukee in the southeast part of the state.

"All library staff, election officials, and citizens are safe and the polling site is re-opened," West Bend police said, adding that they "would like to thank the library staff for taking quick action and voters who waited patiently to vote."