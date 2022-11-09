Nate Silver admits he got played by the GOP but blames the Democrats for not using poor polling practices

Jason Weisberger
Tino Bandito/shutterstock

In discussing the accuracy of his latest forecast, Nate Silver feels his work would have been more accurate if Democrats had flooded the playing field with bullshit polls like the ones he integrated into FiveThirtyEight from the GOP. Maybe Silver shouldn't have used the poorly conducted polls. Seems to make more sense than encouraging more bad ones.