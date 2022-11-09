In discussing the accuracy of his latest forecast, Nate Silver feels his work would have been more accurate if Democrats had flooded the playing field with bullshit polls like the ones he integrated into FiveThirtyEight from the GOP. Maybe Silver shouldn't have used the poorly conducted polls. Seems to make more sense than encouraging more bad ones.
Nate Silver admits he got played by the GOP but blames the Democrats for not using poor polling practices
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- polls
Elon complains of "bot attack" as his pro-Russian Twitter poll heads Ukraine's way
The superficially magnanimous tone of Elon Musk's Twitter poll makes Russia's annexation of Ukraine's east seem almost reasonable. But users of the site are so far "voting" for Ukraine to retain its territory, dealing the billionaire a trivial public defeat that's interesting only for how mad he seems to be about it: Ukraine's ambassador to… READ THE REST
Most Americans want assault rifles gone, but slight changes of wording in polls vastly influence the outcome
We intuitively understand that by asking bent questions, a pollster can get the result they want. A classic of the genre is asking people if lawbreakers should be punished to make things Americans overwhelmingly support (e.g. weed and abortions) poll lower by contextualizing that support as support for criminals. But Gallup set about demonstrating that… READ THE REST
Go vote, order free pizza to your long line
Maybe you're waiting in a gigantic line to vote in the election. You could hope and pray that something cool like Paul Rudd handing you a cookie happens, but that happened in Brooklyn and there's no guarantees it happens again. Rudd's a busy guy, and maybe you're not even in Brooklyn. Pizza to the Polls… READ THE REST
Live life refreshed, to the fullest, and on the go with $46 off this modular mobile bed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In times like these,e ditch their conventional single-family homes and take their show on the road. If you think about it, mobile home living scratches both the itch to travel and… READ THE REST
You can master Google Workspace in as little as 12 hours with this $41 training
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We love Google for a multitude of reasons. It's the most-used platform for everyone, from students learning a new skill to grandmas who need to find out how to ruin Thanksgiving dinner again. The most… READ THE REST
The ultimate scheduling app is now available for free
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. These days, it feels like we're all overloaded with stressful Zoom meetings, online conferences, and scattered appointments. It's easy to get overwhelmed with all these to-dos, but luckily, there are organization apps that can… READ THE REST