Marjorie Taylor Greene posts a video saying, "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of shit"

Here's a selfie video that far-right conspiracy fabulist Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to Gettr, in which she recorded herself saying" Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of shit."

Here's a portion of a video Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on GETTR but not here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/A9Hie7sJbo — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 18, 2021

It's what you would expect from someone like Greene, who has a long history of bigoted, unhinged, and inflammatory statements. And because she was reelected by a huge margin, we can expect her to turn up the dial on her cruelty, insanity, and anger in the coming months.

Let's predict what she will say next:

All Democrats are traitors

The media is the enemy of the people

5G is a weapon

The Illuminati is real and is controlling the world

There is a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are running the government

The moon landing was faked

9/11 was an inside job

The Las Vegas shooting was a hoax

Global warming is a communist plot

The Earth is flat

Or write in your prediction!