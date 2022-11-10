Marjorie Taylor Greene posts a video saying, "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of shit"

Mark Frauenfelder

Here's a selfie video that far-right conspiracy fabulist Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to Gettr, in which she recorded herself saying" Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of shit."

It's what you would expect from someone like Greene, who has a long history of bigoted, unhinged, and inflammatory statements. And because she was reelected by a huge margin, we can expect her to turn up the dial on her cruelty, insanity, and anger in the coming months.

Let's predict what she will say next:

  • All Democrats are traitors
  • The media is the enemy of the people
  • 5G is a weapon
  • The Illuminati is real and is controlling the world
  • There is a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are running the government
  • The moon landing was faked
  • 9/11 was an inside job
  • The Las Vegas shooting was a hoax
  • Global warming is a communist plot
  • The Earth is flat

Or write in your prediction!