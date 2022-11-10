Marjorie Taylor Greene posts a video saying, "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of shit"

Here's a selfie video that far-right conspiracy fabulist Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to Gettr, in which she recorded herself saying" Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of shit."
It's what you would expect from someone like Greene, who has a long history of bigoted, unhinged, and inflammatory statements. And because she was reelected by a huge margin, we can expect her to turn up the dial on her cruelty, insanity, and anger in the coming months.
Let's predict what she will say next:
- All Democrats are traitors
- The media is the enemy of the people
- 5G is a weapon
- The Illuminati is real and is controlling the world
- There is a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are running the government
- The moon landing was faked
- 9/11 was an inside job
- The Las Vegas shooting was a hoax
- Global warming is a communist plot
- The Earth is flat
Or write in your prediction!