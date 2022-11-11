Space music pioneer, Nik Turner, dead at 82

The great, quintessential musical space hippie, Nik Turner, has died. The following was posted to his social media yesterday:



We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner — The Mighty Thunder Rider — who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends, and fans."

Turner was a co-founder of space rock progenitors, Hawkwind, and acted as their flutist, saxophonist, vocalist, and unhinged shamanic frontman and key creative force behind the band. Beyond Hawkwind, Turner remained prolific with bands Inner City Unit, Sphinx, Space Ritual, and as a solo artist. He also appeared on albums by a diverse array of artists, from Gong and Psychic TV to Sting and The Stranglers.

Nik Turner was one of those elemental artistic forces whose pervasive influence on music and (counter)culture is impossible to quantify. Goddess speed, space warrior.

Thumbnail: Nik Turner in 1974, Jim Summaria, C BY-SA 3.0.