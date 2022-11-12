In Japan, you can buy cake in a can from a vending machine. The sound of canned cake didn't particularly excite me when I saw the title of this video, but after watching, I've been won over. The cake looks so fresh, and I love the way it's layered in the see-through cans in place of a graphic. After reading some of the flavors (shortcake, custard pudding, matcha cake, and cake combined with layers of fruit and cream) I am now experiencing intense cravings for a canned cake.
In Japan, you can buy cake in a can from a vending machine
